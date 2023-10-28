Lance Bass Thinks We Should Leave Justin Alone

Lance Bass backstage at the 2023 VMAs. Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Fresh off of hearing Sia’s a cappella performance at Kathy Griffin’s dinner salon, Lance Bass is sharing his thoughts on the response to Britney Spears’s memoir The Woman in Me. In a video posted by TMZ, Bass encouraged people to show forgiveness to his ’N Sync bandmate Justin Timberlake, following new revelations in the book about the denim-wearing couple’s relationship.

“Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now, that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let’s take a note from her,” Bass told TMZ as he made his way through LAX. As for whether or not he’s bought his own copy of the book yet? “I’m about to read it on the plane.”

Bass, of course, has a vested interest in Timberlake re-entering the public’s good graces, especially following their boy band’s reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The appearance spurred the hopes of fans (and Taylor Swift) that the group had something in the works. An album? A tour? Even better: a new Trolls movie. The group reunited to record their new song “Better Place” for the third installment of the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, which Timberlake stars in alongside Anna Kendrick.

The film features Timberlake’s character, Branch (very Man of the Woods-coded), reuniting with the four other members of his former boy band — who, perplexingly, are not voiced by the rest of ’N Sync. Though the group banded together for the soundtrack, Branch’s bandmates are instead voiced by Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Eric André, and Kid Cudi. It’s worth noting that the soundtrack also features Zosia Mamet singing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”