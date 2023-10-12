You’re Having a Peaceful Day, Then Boom! Lenny Kravitz Naked.

Does Lenny Kravitz want me to get caught saying nasty things in 4K? The thirst trap music video for his new single, “TK421,” off his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, is a Prince-coded funk-rock number. But it’s also Lenny Kravitz being Lenny Kravitz: begging, promising a good time. “All I’m asking is for you to break the seal / So we can dance our way to the divine,” he sings. “Come on baby, get 421 / Can you feel it, my TK421.” Honestly not sure what he’s talking about, but the video, a dramatized version of his morning rituals, is where Kravitz gets cheeky. He rises from sleep, butt naked, pecs moisturized. His big-ass scarf must’ve fled the scene. He lathers up in the shower. Smokes in only a towel. Leaves toothpaste all over his face. Goes commando in tight leather pants to straddle a phallic gold statue. Kravitz rocks out, but no one is looking at that damn guitar. Like, fine, okay, whatever. Inner peace gone. Now I have no choice but to spend the rest of the day listing all the roles I wish I’d played in the video, starting with his toothbrush, the million-thread-count bedsheets, the half-finished joint in his mouth, the shower water, that towel, his gaudy statue, the soap, the …

