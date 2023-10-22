Please Befriend Lou Diamond Phillips

Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

If you’re in line to become friends with Lou Diamond Phillips, STAY IN LINE! The actor is looking for new buds, according to his realtor. Phillips recently moved to Scarsdale, NY, and his real estate agent made a Facebook post (obtained by Page Six) urging locals to say hi to the La Bamba star and his wife Yvonne. “They are a very kind and friendly family,” the post reads. “Yvonne said that she would love to make new local friends.” Page Six notes that Phillips loves to tweet about cats, so there’s your opener right there. Other topics of conversation may include: poker (Phillips finished 186th in the 2009 World Series of Poker), Hans Christian Andersen (he and Yvonne adapted one of his stories as a sci-fi novel), and whether beans belong in chili (Phillips was raised in Texas). If that doesn’t work, there’s always the Scarsdale Diet murder to discuss.