Love May Be Blind But It Won’t Be Live

While Love Is Blind encourages their cast to take the big risk of falling in love without ever seeing the other person, the show itself isn’t taking the big risk of attempting another live reunion. Instead, for season five, Lydia, Stacey, Milton, Izzy, and the rest of the Hot People will be dishing out all of the drama and credit scores in a pre-recorded reunion. And from the teaser trailer above, it looks like Aaliyah is coming back to speak her truth. No word yet on if Uche will make an appearance, at least from what we’ve seen so far. Thankfully, a pre-recorded reunion hopefully means fewer awkward moments caused by technical delays and more awkward moments from the Lacheys. The reunion breaks out of the pods on October 15 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Netflix.

