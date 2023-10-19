Lupita Nyong’o Is Treating Her Ex Like Voldemort

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is no longer dating He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. On Thursday, the actress confirmed her breakup with Selema Masekela without once saying the TV host and sports commentator’s name. “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” Nyong’o also appears to have cast a vanishing spell on photos of Masekela in her Instagram feed, where she previously hard-launched their relationship last December. She added that she is tempted to “hide” until she finds the strength to say that her life is better this way, but instead is choosing to share her experience in the hopes that it might help someone else going through heartbreak.

Just because she’s in pain right now doesn’t mean she can’t still find time for a little pleasure, though. Her announcement comes one day after she was spotted at a stop of Janelle Monáe’s Age of Pleasure Tour with newly-divorced Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. While Monáe’s joyful, sensual setlist and vibrant floral decorations do curate the perfect vibes for a cute date night, sources have insisted to TMZ that Jackson and Nyong’o are just friends who went to the concert in a bigger group. Maybe the newly-single pair were just sticking together to celebrate self-love?