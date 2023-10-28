Matthew Perry, Star of Friends, Dead at 54

Matthew Perry. Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, has died at the age of 54, according to the LA Times.

The actor was reportedly found unresponsive Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, in what is believed to be an apparent drowning.

In addition to Friends, which Perry starred in for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, the actor’s work on TV and film included Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple, and 17 Again. In 2021, he reunited with his Friends co-stars for a Max special looking back at the success of the hit sitcom. His memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, was released last year, and chronicled his career, battle with addiction, and subsequent recovery.

﻿This is a developing story.