Megan Thee Pumpkin Welcomes You to Spooky Season

Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

It’s October 1, so you know what that means. Yes, constant “It’s the first of the month” posts on TikTok. But it also means Megan Thee Stallion is going to put a damn pumpkin on her head. Tina Snow has been ushering in the Halloween season by Jack-O-Lanterning herself for years, giving us a headless horseman slay at the top of the month. This year, Megan Thee Pumpkin was sipping a PSL poolside, while in years past she had mimosas and channel surfed in a suite. “My favorite time of the year,” Meg captioned the photos on her IG stories. She goes all out every year, including making short horror films and hosting an annual Hottieween party. But has she seen Lewis, the pumpkin head from Target that is quickly gaining a following online? Is Lewis invited to Hottieween? These are the questions the people need answered.