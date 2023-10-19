Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Label Says They Will ‘Amicably Part Ways’

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

After years of fighting over contracts and payment, Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment will “amicably part ways,” attorneys for the label said. The rapper and independent record label “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” lawyers told Billboard on October 19. The outlet did not report the terms of the resolution. Vulture has reached out to representatives for Megan Thee Stallion for confirmation. The news comes just days after Megan said she has “no label right now” on an Instagram Live and is working on new music independently. Label president Carl Crawford, who has attacked Megan throughout the legal battle, told Billboard that he and 1501 “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Megan had previously filed multiple lawsuits against 1501 over an allegedly “unconscionable” deal with the support of her management company, Roc Nation. She has claimed the label owed her missed royalties, while 1501 claimed Megan owed them money for tours. Megan has also accused the label of trying to sabotage the release of her last album, Traumazine, and earlier this year, her lawyers said the label was draining its bank accounts ahead of a trial to avoid eventually paying the rapper. Traumazine reportedly marked the final album in her deal with the label after 1501 lost a pretrial motion to rule her 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties as less than an album. On her October 11 Instagram Live, Megan said she was “so excited” to be working independently and is not looking to sign to a new label at the moment.