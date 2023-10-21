Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Announce Their Separation (Six Years Ago)

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Guess who else was less entangled than we thought. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer announced that, surprise, they’ve actually be separated for six years. “While they will always care for each other,” a statement from Streep’s team said, “they have chosen lives apart.” The pair haven’t been seen together since the 2018 Oscars. In fairness to the American public, there has been a lot going on recently, so it makes sense one celebrity couple slipped through the cracks of public observation. According to Page Six, Streep was spotted with her wedding band on as recently as yesterday’s Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 in Spain.

Don Gummer, a sculptor, met Streep in 1978, shortly after her longtime partner John Cazale died of lung cancer. Streep and Gummer wed six months later, at her parents’ home. September marked their 45th anniversary. The couple share four children together, three of whom have followed their mother into acting.