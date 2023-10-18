Michael Kosta Declares Himself the Patrick McHenry of The Daily Show

A chair sits vacant at the heart of American politics. There’s been a lot of tumult, people with varying agendas weighing in from every corner, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the constant churn of candidate after candidate. But enough about filling Trevor Noah’s seat on The Daily Show, let’s talk about the House of Representatives. Daily Show guest host Michael Kosta sees a solution: “Congressman McHenry is perfect for the job because he’s already there,” he said Wednesday night. “Sometimes you just gotta go for the guy who’s already sitting in the chair. Why keep looking? He’s not fucking up. He’s maybe even crushing it, some people are saying.” Nobody is saying that about Patrick McHenry, but go off. Kosta is hosting The Daily Show on its first week back, post WGA Strike. Next to sit in the chair will be Desus Nice, Sarah Silverman, and Leslie Jones.

