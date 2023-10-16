Millie Bobby Brown’s Tarot Cards Read ‘Gloria Steinem’

The founder of Ms. magazine. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF

Psychics can do a lot of things — talk to your dead grandfather, read the stars, tell you when a strong, handsome man is coming into your life, etc. But one thing we didn’t realize is that they can also turn you into a full-fledged, Woman of the Year–winning feminist. At least that’s what happened with Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things star and future wife of the heir apparent to the New Jersey throne. The actress celebrated being one of the Glamour Women of the Year by recalling the moment she became a feminist. That is, the moment a psychic told her she already was one. After meeting with the psychic, Brown went home and “googled, ‘How do I know if I’m a feminist?’” Upon doing research ( “reading articles and books”), the actress says she “really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me.” “Ultimately it’s about opportunity,” she added. And look at her creating just that with her production company, PCMA, behind her upcoming movie Damsel, in which she will star with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. The theme? “Feminism.” Well, of course. More psychics need to be setting up the dominoes for Angela Bassett movies.