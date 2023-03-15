Peacock Is Bringing Monk Back for One Last Case

Photo: Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK

Tony Shaloub is getting out of the post-Maisel malaise quickly by diving back into the Monk-iverse. Peacock just announced a reunion movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, coming to the streamer in December. Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Traylor Howard (Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place), Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin (The Office, Il Makiage ads on Twitter), and Hector Elizondo (The Princess Diaries, numerous name drops in Garry Marshall’s memoir) are all returning. For all the non-USA-heads in the readership, Monk was a mystery-of-the-week show in which Shaloub’s OCD detective solved crimes. Quirkily? Oh, you betcha. The show’s eight-season run concluded with Monk finally solving the murder of his beloved wife, Trudy. According to the press release, the film will focus on one last case involving his step-daughter, Molly, on the eve of her wedding. In the series, Molly was played by Alona Tal (Meg from Veronica Mars), but the role will now be filled by recently-canceled Home Economics’ ﻿Caitlin McGee. The Monk movie joins the three Psych movies and Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe in the USANCU (USA Network Cinematic Universe). Mr. Monk’s Last Case: a Monk Movie comes to Peacock December 8.

This post has been updated.