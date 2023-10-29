Nate Bargatze Talks Living in the Future in SNL Monologue

“I’m as shocked as you are that I’m here,” Nate Bargatze said at the top of his Saturday Night Live monologue, before introducing himself to the audience. That intro included the comedian saying that he’s from “the 1900s,” a clarification he gives on account of how futuristic the world is now. “I’m 44. My daughter’s 11. When she’s my age, it’ll be 2057. I don’t even believe that’s a real year. My movies didn’t go that high in fake years. How am I going to talk to someone from 2057? I have more in common with a pilgrim.” He blamed that discrepancy on growing up pre-internet, back when his entertainment options included county fairs. “We ride these rides that were on the interstate an hour ago,” he said, before detailing PETA-condemned attractions like a donkey jumping off a high rise (“I use the word jump very loosely”), and an orangutan that people could pay to fight. “This orangutan would just knock this dude out because we didn’t have the internet to look up, ‘How strong is an orangutan?’”

