Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Is a National Book Awards Finalist

Nana-Kwame Adjei-Brenya is a finalist for Chain-Gang All-Stars. Photo: Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s big year is only getting bigger. The 32-year-old author published his second book and first novel, Chain-Gang All-Stars, to critical acclaim in May. Now, that book is a finalist for this year’s National Book Awards. The Hunger Games–adjacent story is set in a dystopian America where inmates in a for-profit prison system fight to the death for their freedom with matches broadcast on national television. Adjei-Brenya’s tale follows two black women, who are both celebrity fighters and lovers, as they inch closer to freedom with each match. Additional standouts for this year’s Book Awards include Justin Torres’s Blackouts, a novel about personal and collective queer histories; Aaliyah Bilal’s debut short-story collection, Temple Folk, exploring the Black Muslin experience in America; and Christina Sharpe’s Ordinary Notes, a nonfiction work comprising of 248 writings on Black memories, artifacts, and artworks. The winners will be announced on November 15.

Across the five categories, five finalists have been previously honored by the National Book Foundation: both Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and Justin Torres were 5 Under 35 honorees in past years; Pilar Quintana and Lisa Dillman were finalists for Translated Literature in 2020; and Monica Youn was a finalist for Poetry in 2010 and a Longlister for Poetry in 2016. Below, the complete list of finalists for the 2023 National Book Awards.

Fiction

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chain-Gang All-Stars

Aaliyah Bilal, Temple Folk

Paul Harding, This Other Eden

Hanna Pylväinen, The End of Drum-Time

Justin Torres, Blackouts

Nonfiction

Ned Blackhawk, The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History

Cristina Rivera Garza, Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice

Christina Sharpe, Ordinary Notes

Raja Shehadeh, We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I: A Palestinian Memoir

John Vaillant, Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World

Poetry

John Lee Clark, How to Communicate

Craig Santos Perez, from unincorporated territory [åmot]

Evie Shockley, suddenly we

Brandon Som, Tripas

Monica Youn, From From

Translated Literature

Bora Chung, Cursed Bunny, Translated from the Korean by Anton Hur

David Diop, Beyond the Door of No Return, Translated from the French by Sam Taylor

Stênio Gardel, The Words That Remain, Translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato

Pilar Quintana, Abyss, Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman

Astrid Roemer, On a Woman’s Madness, Translated from the Dutch by Lucy Scott

Young People’s Literature

Kenneth M. Cadow, Gather

Huda Fahmy, Huda F Cares?

Vashti Harrison, Big

Katherine Marsh, The Lost Year: A Survival Story of the Ukrainian Famine

Dan Santat, A First Time for Everything