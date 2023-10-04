Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Is a National Book Awards Finalist

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s big year is only getting bigger. The 32-year-old author published his second book and first novel, Chain-Gang All-Stars, to critical acclaim in May. Now, that book is a finalist for this year’s National Book Awards. The Hunger Games–adjacent story is set in a dystopian America where inmates in a for-profit prison system fight to the death for their freedom with matches broadcast on national television. Adjei-Brenya’s tale follows two black women, who are both celebrity fighters and lovers, as they inch closer to freedom with each match. Additional standouts for this year’s Book Awards include Justin Torres’s Blackouts, a novel about personal and collective queer histories; Aaliyah Bilal’s debut short-story collection, Temple Folk, exploring the Black Muslin experience in America; and Christina Sharpe’s Ordinary Notes, a nonfiction work comprising of 248 writings on Black memories, artifacts, and artworks. The winners will be announced on November 15.
Across the five categories, five finalists have been previously honored by the National Book Foundation: both Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and Justin Torres were 5 Under 35 honorees in past years; Pilar Quintana and Lisa Dillman were finalists for Translated Literature in 2020; and Monica Youn was a finalist for Poetry in 2010 and a Longlister for Poetry in 2016. Below, the complete list of finalists for the 2023 National Book Awards.
Fiction
Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chain-Gang All-Stars
Aaliyah Bilal, Temple Folk
Paul Harding, This Other Eden
Hanna Pylväinen, The End of Drum-Time
Justin Torres, Blackouts
Nonfiction
Ned Blackhawk, The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History
Cristina Rivera Garza, Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice
Christina Sharpe, Ordinary Notes
Raja Shehadeh, We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I: A Palestinian Memoir
John Vaillant, Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World
Poetry
John Lee Clark, How to Communicate
Craig Santos Perez, from unincorporated territory [åmot]
Evie Shockley, suddenly we
Brandon Som, Tripas
Monica Youn, From From
Translated Literature
Bora Chung, Cursed Bunny, Translated from the Korean by Anton Hur
David Diop, Beyond the Door of No Return, Translated from the French by Sam Taylor
Stênio Gardel, The Words That Remain, Translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato
Pilar Quintana, Abyss, Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman
Astrid Roemer, On a Woman’s Madness, Translated from the Dutch by Lucy Scott
Young People’s Literature
Kenneth M. Cadow, Gather
Huda Fahmy, Huda F Cares?
Vashti Harrison, Big
Katherine Marsh, The Lost Year: A Survival Story of the Ukrainian Famine
Dan Santat, A First Time for Everything