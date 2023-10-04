The NFL Shakes Off the Traylor Haters

Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

So many people are having fun with Taylor Swift’s football fan era. They include the NFL, the Empire State Building, Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company Maximum Effort, Travis and Brittany Mahomes, the cast and crew of Deadpool 3, the private jet industry, (seemingly) ranch dressing, and most of all, the girlies. And when the girlies are having fun, it attracts haters. TikTok is awash with boy math fans, angered that the NFL isn’t as famous as Swift on a global scale. One Barstool jabroni demanded a sex tape in exchange for… having to look at Taylor Swift? It’s unclear. The NFL addressed the drama Tuesday, telling People they were going to let the haters hate, hate, hate. “We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.” And as Fox Sports’ Tanya Ray Fox pointed out on social media, buddying up with Taylor Swift may be one of the more prosocial things the NFL has done in a minute.