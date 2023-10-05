Jon Fosse Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Jon Fosse. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Jon Fosse, a Norwegian writer with an innovative oeuvre about identity and the complexities of human emotion, won the Nobel Prize in literature on October 5. He was awarded the prize “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable,” the Swedish Academy wrote. The medal is given to an author’s entire body of work. In Fosse’s case, that means his more than three dozen plays, as well as novels, short stories, poetry, children’s books, and essays, were honored. Raudt, svart, Fosse’s “rebellious and emotionally raw” 1983 debut novel, which considers the theme of suicide, paved the way for the famous Paris run of his innovative play, Nokon kjem til å komme, in 1999, which fooled around with language and form to explore human anxiety, cementing his name as one of the great experimenters of contemporary theatre. He completed his magnum opus in 2021. Septology is a seven-novel series written without sentence breaks following an elderly artist’s monologue told to himself as another person. Each part begins with the same phrase and ends with a prayer to God. “I am overwhelmed and grateful,” the Laureate and Karl Ove Knausgård mentor said in a statement released by publishing house Samlaget. “I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations.”