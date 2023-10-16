Liam Gallagher Is Taking Oasis on Tour

(Liam’s Version.) Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Oasis fans can definitely maybe hear the band’s music on tour next year. The definite part: Liam Gallagher will be performing for the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe. But the maybe: He’s doing it, yet again, without his brother Noel, so can we really even call it an Oasis anniversary tour? (Founding guitarist Paul Arthurs, a.k.a. Bonehead, will probably join after recovering from tonsil cancer, per The Guardian, for what it’s worth.) The 12-show run kicks off June 2 in Sheffield, U.K., and goes through June 27 in Manchester. Sorry, Americans — he won’t be crossing the pond for this one.

Liam said in a statement he was “bouncing around the house” for the tour, and in characteristically confident fashion, called the band’s debut “the most important album of the ’90s bar none.” But if not even the 30th anniversary of their own debut album can get these two brothers together? Yeah, we’re definitely not getting that Oasis reunion — no maybes.