You Can Spend An Evening With Olivia Rodrigo … on YouTube

Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Were you one of the many people who received the gut-wrenching waitlist email from Ticketmaster for Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming world tour? There’s still a way for you to watch her perform songs from Guts … as long as you’re okay with it being from the comfort of your own home. On Sunday, American Express made the surprise announcement that Rodrigo will perform a concert (exclusively for AmEX cardholders) on October 9 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Billboard initially reported that Rodrigo would play every song from her sophomore album, but that turned out to be too good to be true — AmEx later confirmed to Vulture that Rodrigo will only be performing part of Guts, not the entire tracklist. Either way, tickets for An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo have already sold out (which isn’t shocking, given that the venue has 1,600 seats). But fans who didn’t get tickets will be able to stream the concert online. As Rodrigo explained in a press release, “Livies around the world can get a sneak preview of what’s to come on tour!” because the show will be filmed and uploaded to her YouTube channel. Per AmEx, fans can stream Rodrigo’s performance from Tuesday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET through Thursday, October 12. It’s not the same as seeing her live, but hey, it’s something.

This post has been updated.