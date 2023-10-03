Only Murders in the Building Is on the Case for Season 4

The gang. Photo: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Good news: Struggling actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have job security at Hulu for another year. Phew! Only Murders in the Building, which dropped its season-three finale today, October 3, is officially renewed for a fourth season. The show, which guest-starred Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd most recently, is a giant hit for Hulu — this season’s premiere was the highest-rated Hulu original episode of 2023, and the show is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy ever. Now, unsurprisingly, it’s getting another round. We don’t have many deets on the upcoming season yet, but based on its guest-star track record so far, it seems like the sky’s the limit. Personally, we are hoping for Tilda Swinton, Dick Van Dyke, and — you know what? — Wendy Williams.