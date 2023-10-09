Gwyneth Paltrow Found the Perfect Place for Her Oscar

Every Vogue 73 Questions video is a little dystopian. Following a celebrity through their carefully curated home as they answer questions they are well prepared for… It’s giving The Rehearsal. Gwyneth Paltrow’s edition is no different. As she walks the interviewer from her garden to another part of her backyard, the camera stops in front of the gate that’s been held up by her Best Actress award for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. “What a beautiful Academy Award,” says the interviewer as they pan to the strategically placed trophy holding up the garden gate. “It’s a doorstop! It works perfectly,” exclaims Paltrow before she talks about her time on Glee, as she should. I mean, how could she ever forget about her time as Holly Holliday? That performance deserved an award, even if it might be reduced to a doorstopper.

