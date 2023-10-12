Munch on This Saturday Night Live Season-Premiere Promo

Pete Davidson is hitting up an ex this weekend. After breaking up with Saturday Night Live last year, he’s back to host the season 49 premiere. “Man, I can’t believe my favorite rapper’s on the show,” Kenan Thompson said in a promo clip for the October 14 episode. “Wow, thank you so much, man. I like really needed that, you know,” Davidson replied. To be fair, Staten Island’s prodigal son did go fairly viral for yeeting and skrrting with a tatted-up Timmy Chalamet before, but Thompson had a different artist in mind. As musical guest Ice Spice quickly clarified, “He meant me.” This will be SNL’s first new episode since the writers’ strike cut the previous season short, so the audience will likely be full of fans who have been anxiously waiting for the show’s return. Who else can we expect to be there? A new cast member … and Davidson’s mom. Hey, he needs a ride!

