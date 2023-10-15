Pete Davidson is Dating Barbie Now

Pete Davidson lamented his ability to make headlines for anything but his work this weekend on Saturday Night Live with a parody of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie, titled, as you could have guessed, “I’m Just Pete.” The sketch was packed with references to his rich tabloid history, like buying a Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost, stints in rehab, and his feud with Kanye West (“People online still call me Skete, because of a guy whose name I can’t say legally”). With the cast playing different versions of Davidson, a la the various Kens, they performed a “BDE” twist on the movie’s “Kenergy” number. “I’m just Pete, my dating life is not discreet, I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy,” he sang, as a fake tabloid flipped through pages of him being spotted with the likes of Michelle Obama, Flo from Progressive, and Lois Griffin. But the latest in that string of romantic interests is Barbie (Chloe Fineman) who he takes off with in her convertible, which he promptly crashes into her Dreamhouse – a reference to him crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year. Watch the full sketch above.

