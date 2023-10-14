Piper Laurie, Star of Carrie and Twin Peaks, Dies at 91

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Piper Laurie, who is best-known for playing Carrie’s religious zealot mother in Carrie, has died. She was 91. The news was confirmed to IndieWire by Laurie’s ex-husband. She was 91. Laurie was born Rosetta Jacobs in 1932. She moved from Detroit to Hollywood in 1949, signing with Universal and adopting her stage name. After a brief stint in Hollywood, Laurie went to New York to work in theater, simultaneously giving her most iconic screen performances. She was nominated for an Oscar in 1961 for The Hustler, in 1976 for Carrie, and in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God. Her performance in Carrie is central to the film’s emotional heart, being praised in Entertainment Weekly as “a woman who asserts the force of ‘goodness’ with so much tyrannical passion that she turns it into evil.” Laurie played sawmill exec Catherine Martell on Twin Peaks, which earned her a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.