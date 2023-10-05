Roy Wood Jr. Is Leaving The Daily Show

Roy Wood Jr. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Plan B is really important — whether it’s about bodily autonomy or dealing with the fact that Comedy Central doesn’t want you as the host of The Daily Show. Roy Wood Jr. knows this, and that’s why he’s leaving his job as a correspondent on The Daily Show. Wood has had the role for eight years, but is now stepping down after not being offered the job of permanent host. “I can’t come up with Plan B while still working with Plan A,” Wood said on NPR’s October 5 Morning Edition. “The job of correspondent … it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. I think eight years is a good run.” Wood added that if Comedy Central were to offer him the big job, he’d still consider it. “If you’re offered the chance to host The Daily Show at any point in your life … you have to stop for a second and consider that,” he said.

“Roy Wood Jr is a comedic genius and beloved teammate,” a spokesperson for The Daily Show said in a statement. “His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News. We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.” Now that Wood has left The Daily Show, maybe he should swap it out for another high-drama show with a similar name — The Morning Show. Does he want to go to space?