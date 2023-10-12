Rudolph Isley, Founding Isley Brothers Member, Dead at 84

O’Kelly Isley Jr., Ronald Isley, and Rudolph Isley. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame–inducted group the Isley Brothers, is dead at 84. His family confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone. “There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother,” Ronald Isley wrote. “Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.” He was just a teenager when he and his brothers formed the group in Cincinnati in 1954. The original lineup included Rudolph, Ronald (Ronnie), Vernon, and O’Kelly, and together they performed gospel music until Vernon’s death in a bike accident the following year. After a brief hiatus, the trio signed a contract with RCA Victor and released their breakout song, “Shout,” in 1959, followed by the hit “Twist and Shout” three years later. Throughout the next decade, Rudolph would churn out smash singles “That Lady” and “Nobody But Me,” contributing to the songwriting and backing vocals for the tracks.

The Isley Brothers’ first top-ten entry came in 1966 with “It’s Your Thing,” the first release after forming T-Neck Records, their own label. Younger brothers Marvin and Ernie joined the family affair in the late ’60s, with the band running with its original crew until O’Kelly’s death in 1986. Rudolph called it quits three years later, leaving the band to become a Christian minister. In April 2023, Rudolph sued Ronald for the federal trademark for the Isley Brothers name, requesting joint rights and a share of the revenue earned from their celebrated catalogue.