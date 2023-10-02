Russell Brand Under Second U.K. Police Investigation

Russell Brand. Photo: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

After London police opened an investigation into bombshell sexual-assault claims against Russell Brand, the comedian is now facing a second police investigation. Police in Thames Valley, England, are investigating claims of “harassment and stalking” against the comedian, BBC reported on October 2, after receiving “new information” from a woman two weeks ago. The woman had previously reported Brand to police a number of times between 2018 and 2022, but her claims were not investigated. Brand, who has yet to respond to the new investigation, also accused the woman of harassment in 2017.

This investigation comes on top of reports from September involving four women who allege Brand assaulted and abused them between 2006 and 2013. (One was 16 at the time.) Brand said in a video that he “absolutely” refuted the allegations, adding that his sexual relationships were “always consensual.” He went on to suggest that the reports against him were part of “a coordinated attack” by media. Following the reports, London police said they had received a “number of allegations” against Brand and were opening a probe.