Happy Halloween From Sabrina Carpenter and Her Pink Hearse

Happy Halloween, kids — wanna hear a scary story? Sure, you know about the Grim Reaper … but what about the Girlfriend Reaper, who drives around in her pink hearse, killing men? Okay, maybe that’s just Sabrina Carpenter in her new “Feather” music video, but hey, it’s still a great Halloween watch from the pop musician. The visual, for the deluxe Emails I Can’t Send track, is a camp-meets-slasher affair, and Carpenter has the over-the-top expressions to play both sides of that coin. Oh, and we can’t promise that you won’t have nightmares about getting your tie stuck in an elevator door and dying after watching it. But that’s just the spirit of the season.

