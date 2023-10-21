SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Will Return to the Negotiating Table on Tuesday

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Don’t throw away those Halloween costumes just yet! Right as the SAG-AFTRA strike hit its 100th day, the union announced Saturday afternoon that the ﻿AMPTP has agreed to return to the negotiating table after walking away from talks over a week ago. The two sides will reconvene for bargaining on Tuesday, October 24, with “several executives from AMPTP member companies” in attendance, according to the union.

“It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement to its members reads. “As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing and able to engage on a moment’s notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice.”

The meeting will mark a return to negotiations for the first time since October 11, when the AMPTP announced that they were suspending talks, calling the gap between the two bodies “too great.”

🧵Dear Fellow #SagAftraMembers:



As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume on Tuesday, October 24th. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/m5llCsTqxq — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 21, 2023