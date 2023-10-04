Who Is SNL’s New Featured Player Chloe Troast?

Photo: Arin Sang-urai

Saturday Night Live is returning for the show’s 49th season on October 14 (a very lucky season, by the way — seven sevens!) following its truncated 48th. That season had a lot of gaps to fill following some high-profile departures, including Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Chris Redd, and four new featured players — Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Marcello Hernandez — were brought onboard. This year, however, there will only be one newbie joining their ranks in the opening credits’ coach section: Brooklyn-based comedian Chloe Troast.

Okay, but who is Chloe Troast?

Originally from New Jersey, Troast attended NYU (and has the musical graduation video to verify it) and currently performs stand-up, sketch, and improv with groups like Lisa, Car World, and A Crazy Amazing Friendship. She hosts a weekly stand-up show at the Public Hotel and performs regularly at burlesque space the Slipper Room as her character Pepper Slit. She’ll appear in the Kiernan Shipka rom-com Sweethearts when it debuts on Max (no release date has been set). Her original cartoon DOHL’S recently appeared as part of Adult Swim’s Smalls animated shorts program.

Will she have anyone to sit with at lunch at SNL?

Yes, so many people! Troast frequently collaborates with Please Don’t Destroy and will be appearing in their upcoming feature-length film, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. She also co-hosts her weekly stand-up show with SNL writer (and newly minted Comedian You Should Know) Auguste White.

Can I watch her work online?

Sure! Although it appears she’s taken her TikTok account down, her digital footprint is everywhere, with her performing in countless online shorts as a Met Gala attendee or doing a flawless Elphaba impression. Check out this short she made with PDD’s Ben Marshall in 2021:

And here’s aging cabaret legend Pepper Slit:

What vibes can I expect from this latest cast member?

Irreverent, unafraid to reference or not reference, high energy, movement, big into playing weirdos, will probably pair really well with Sarah Sherman. Expect a lot of musical-theater-inspired sketches.

Is NYU the new Harvard Lampoon?

Like in terms of people getting staffed on SNL and being influential in TV comedy writing and stuff?

Yes.

I guess yes?

Do you have any other fun facts and statistics?

Troast will officially be the second current cast member named Chloe (the other being Chloe Fineman) and, even more remarkably, the only current cast member whose name rhymes with Colin Jost. Wow!