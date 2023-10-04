Saturday Night Live Returns, Staten Island King in Tow

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

And now, a sentence with many acronyms: The WGA and the AMPTP have an interim agreement, which means the WGA strike is over and SNL can return. Got all that? Saturday Night Live will return to NBC for the first time since the writers strike caused the untimely demise of season 48 in April. The show will return on October 14, marking its 49th season. Our first host back is Pete Davidson, who was scheduled to host the episode that got canned due to the strike. He’s had an … eventful time in the meanwhile, so we look forward to a monologue mostly about Staten Island. Plus, there’s musical guest Ice Spice, who, judging by her awards-worthy performance in that Dunkin’ ad, should definitely appear in some sketches. You just know Lorne Michaels is a munch.

Also on the docket this season is Bad Bunny, who will pull double duty the following week, both hosting and being the musical guest. Plus, Chloe Troast is joining the cast as a featured player, with the entire rest of the cast returning to Studio 8H. We are not sure what kind of chemistry Bad Bunny will have with the SNL cast, but we could see a love connection with Sarah Squirm.