Sexyy Red Brings the Hip Hop Awards to Poundtown

Fresh off her feature on Drake’s For All The Dogs, Sexyy Red has taken on the BET Hip Hop Awards and brought them to “Pound Town” — or should we say Pound City over here. The red-headed rapper was nominated for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist and while she lost to Ice Spice, she did win over the crowd at the show with her performance. She began her performance with the TikTok favorite “Pound Town” as she was joined by two dancers in bright red wigs. Sexyy Red then walked over to the stage, where she transitioned into “Shake Yo Dreads” and finished off with “SkeeYee.” If she ever wanted to interact with the crowd even more— she has them in the palm of her hands at this point— maybe she could take a page of Kacey Musgraves book. When I say skee, you say yee!

