Bad Bunny Gets Some SNL Monologue Advice From Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night with a bilingual monologue that proved any naysayers wrong. “People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language,” Benito began, “I don’t know if they know, but, I do whatever I want.” While he clarified that he can do anything in English, from hosting the show to ordering McDonald’s, he preferred to switch to Spanish. But not trusting the show’s subtitles, which he changes from saying “Speaking in Non-English” to “Speaking a Sexier Language,” he instead brings out his friend Pedro Pascal to translate. After Benito delivers a long, detailed spiel in Spanish, Pascal chimes in with, “He says he’s blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal.”

Since translating proved to be one of Pascal’s few weak spots, the Last of Us star (who made his own hosting debut last year) instead offered up some monologue advice. “It’s always charming when you make a self-deprecating joke…about a part of your body or face that’s unflattering,” he suggests, to which Benito says, “I don’t have any.” Similarly, after prompting the musician to show an embarrassing photo, Pascal wonders how the thirst trap Benito offers is embarrassing. “Because I forgot to put on clothes!” Duh. Watch the full monologue above.