Ego Nwodim’s Jada Pinkett Smith Continues Her Never-ending Press Tour on SNL

On the heels of Jada Pinkett Smith’s newly released memoir Worthy, and the seemingly endless barrage of headlines covering its revelations, Ego Nwodim took to the Weekend Update desk as the Red Table Talk host. “Sorry if I seem a little tired, I’ve been on the Today Show 14 times in three days,” she began. Nwodim’s Pinkett Smith leaned into the couple’s “bad marriage for life” motto, recalling how she knew there was trouble on the horizon when someone objected at their wedding (“It was me,” she explained) and shared that the secret of a successful marriage is to “never go to bed happy.” But despite their bumpy road, she feels like she’s finally in a solid place, saying, “Nothing makes me feel stronger than publicly cucking my millionaire husband.” Speaking of, she abruptly changes the subject to talk about her “soulmate” Tupac, saying, “A lot of people don’t know this, but before he died, he was in the process of legally changing his name to TuPinkett.”

