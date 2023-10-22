Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga Are the Latest Pair to Stop by Studio 8H

Fresh off of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making a date night out of the Saturday Night Live season premiere, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger stopped by the show for an outing of their own. Of course, unlike Traylor, this pair isn’t dating. Instead, they’re coming off of a performance together at the release party for the Rolling Stones’s new album, Hackney Diamonds. Gaga, who’s never met an octogenarian she didn’t love, appears on the track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” and joined the band on stage Thursday night for a surprise guest appearance during the album’s launch at Racket NYC.

Like Swift and Kelce, who seem to have created a new model for SNL cameos, the duo made their appearances separately. Jagger appeared in both a telenovela sketch and a sketch in which he plays “Sister Kevin,” a man who pretends to be a nun to sleep with the other nuns at the convent (above). “I was the one who corrupted these poor women with my lips and my hips,” he confesses as Sister Kevin, adding, “Before I got here, all these sisters just mumbled, ‘Our Father,’ and now they’re screaming, ‘Oh god!’” Meanwhile, Gaga introduced Bad Bunny’s first musical performance. “Nueva York, Puerto Rico, y todo el corillo…Bad Bunny,” she said, not one to be left out of the episode’s bilingual excitement.