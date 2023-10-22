Please Don’t Destroy Helps Bad Bunny Make His Shrek Movie

If the sketches are to be believed, there’s nothing a Saturday Night Live host loves doing more than stopping by the Please Don’t Destroy office. This week, Bad Bunny made that visit dressed head-to-toe as Shrek with no explanation – a move reminiscent of Regis Philbin once doing the same thing on Letterman. Much like Letterman, the Please Don’t Destroy trio doesn’t understand why their guest is dressed as Shrek, and asks if he wants to do a Shrek sketch for the show. “I mean, maybe,” an indifferent Benito says. The group’s growing agitation is fueled by more perplexingly casual responses from the singer, like him asking “Is Donkey coming?” and replying “Not really” when asked if he loves the Shrek movies. But, Benito has a Shrek movie of his own, and hands them each copies of his script while assigning them the roles of Puss in Boots, Donkey, and Michael Jackson. Why is Michael Jackson in this Shrek movie, John Higgins wonders? “He’s the main character,” Benito explains. But just as he finally wins them over after a reading of the script, he changes his mind. “Eh, I don’t like it,” the host says, throwing the script for Shrek: Infinity in the trash. Watch the full sketch above.

