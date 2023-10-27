Someday Disney’s Snow White Will Come (But Not Next Year)

Girl, you good? Photo: Disney

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to 2025 we go! Disney’s Snow White, a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has been postponed until March 21, 2025. Originally slated for March 22, 2024, the film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will be put in time-out for a bit. Still, Disney has given the masses something to salivate over now that they’ll have to wait for a year: a first look at the film featuring Zegler in the iconic Snow White dress with the seven dwarfs surrounding her. It has a certain … uncanny-valley quality, it must be said. Was there a way to animate these dwarfs so they wouldn’t look so extremely unnatural and a little frightening? Is that a good reason for why this movie shouldn’t exist in the first place? Perhaps … The film is directed by Marc Webb with songs from the team of Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), who we hope will write a line for it as good as this one from their earlier work Dogfight: “So some little prick with a knob for a dick is gonna get you down? Please.”

