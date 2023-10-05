Sort Of Will Fully End With Season Three

Not just sort of sad. Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO

What queer Canadian Max show is ending with its upcoming third season? Well, Sort Of, kinda. The show’s third and final season will air on CBC Television in Canada beginning on November 17 and Max in the U.S. in early 2024. Bilal Baig, who both co-created and stars in Sort Of, said in a joint statement with their co-creator Fab Filippo that this was not a cancellation akin to so many of the queer/trans TV shows canceled in recent years. Rather, “We made this third season knowing it would be our last.” They even gave “a big shout-out to Sphere Media, CBC and Max for believing in the story and for helping us tell it over these last few years.”

“We know how much the series means to a lot of you — it means so much to us too,” they addressed fans. “It’s been such an incredible privilege to make this show for these last three years, working with every single person, cast and crew, who helped make our vision a reality. We feel incredibly fortunate to have received your love and enthusiasm and passion for all things Sort Of and to be totally real, to end the show was a very difficult decision to make.”

Sort Of follows nonbinary lead Sabi Mehboob (Baig) as they navigate gender identity, cultural identity, and their relationships to a broad cast of characters. “We set out to tell a story about a kind of transition in Sabi’s life, and how those around them also change — and we feel in this coming season that story came to an end in a way that felt right for us,” Baig and Filippo said in their statement. Sort Of won a Peabody Award in 2022, the same year it won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Series. “We’re also aware that this show is ending at a time when trans communities continue to be targeted and trans rights are being constantly attacked,” the creators said. “Our hope is that this series can continue to affirm lives and spark conversations well after the final season drops. Sort Of will always exist, despite all the transphobia in our world.” Below, the first-look images from season three of Sort Of.

Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO

Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO

Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO

Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO