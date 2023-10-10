Prayer Circle for Steely Dan

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Only a fool wouldn’t be a bit concerned about this. Steely Dan has been replaced as the opener for the Eagles’ current farewell tour due to the hospitalization of front man Donald Fagen. The change, while temporary, has already brought new openers Sheryl Crow and the Steve Miller Band on the road with the Eagles, with Vince Gill subbing in later this month for an evening of double duty. The last show Steely Dan played was September 20 and all October dates won’t feature the gaucho amigos. While the severity of the ailment wasn’t previously disclosed, the Indianapolis Star reports Don Henley said onstage that Fagen was in the hospital during the band’s October 9 show in the city. Five other members of the Eagles road crew also tested positive for COVID-19. “The show must go on,” Henley said. Fagen has previously canceled concerts due to illness and is the sole crux of Steely Dan following the death of Walter Becker in 2017 — with a virtuosic group of musicians and singers backing him every night. He recently spoke warmly about Henley and the Eagles despite a purported feud between their two bands, remarking, “I’ve run into the guys now and then over the years. Good band.” Time to lay those steely knives to rest.

This article has been updated with new information regarding Fagen.