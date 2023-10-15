Suzanne Somers, Star of Three’s Company and Step by Step, Dead at 76

Photo: Charles Sykes/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76, following a decades-long battle with cancer, People Magazine has confirmed.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement to People shared on behalf of Somers’s family.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement reads.

Best known for her iconic sitcom roles, Somers’ breakout performance was as the comically ditzy Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company during the first five seasons of the show’s run. After her groundbreaking demand to be paid fairly for her role on the hit series, Somers was unceremoniously fired from the show. In 1991 she made her return to the sitcom stage with her role as matriarch Carol Foster-Lambert on ABC’s Step by Step.