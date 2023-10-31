Superboy and Marian the Librarian Will Take Over Sweeney Todd

Nips out. Photo: Matthew Murphy

Attend the tale of some of our brightest and shiniest Broadway actors dirtying themselves up for a chance to take a crack at a Sondheim classic. The current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd just revealed the replacements for Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, and can you say, “Playing against type”? The ever-chipper Sutton Foster, known for roles like Jo March in Little Women and Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, will be taking on the role of wisecracking, nefarious Mrs. Lovett. Sweeney, meanwhile, is going to Broadway heartthrob Aaron Tveit, of Catch Me If You Can and Moulin Rouge! fame. Ashford and Groban will play their final performances on January 14, with Foster and Tveit entering on February 9, performing for just 12 weeks and finishing their run on May 5. And for those lingering Diana stans (we know you’re out there), the roles of Sweeney and Lovett will be played by various cast members in that interim period, including current Lovett standby Jeanna De Waal, so rush to those theaters like the crowds flocked to Princess Di.