Taylor Lautner is Flipping Out for the Eras Tour Movie

One familiar face amongst the hordes of rowdy Swifties flocking to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie this weekend was Swift’s ex and Valentine’s Day co-star Taylor Lautner. Not only did he host a Friday night screening of the concert film with his wife, Taylor Lautner, but he celebrated the occasion by doing backflips as a gaggle of Swifties watched on with cheers of, “Is that Sharkboy?” and “Get it daddy!” The move came during Swift’s performance of “Karma,” so maybe Lautner was just feeling inspired after hearing her sing the lyrics, “Flexing like a goddamn acrobat.”

Those acrobatics were also on display this July, when Swift brought her namesake out on stage during her Kansas City tour stop to debut the “I Can See You” music video, which Lautner starred in alongside Joey King and Presley Cash. All three harkened back to the original Speak Now era, with King and Cash starring in the “Mean” music video in 2011, and Lautner of course being the subject of “Back to December.” But unfortunately, “Back to December” – one of the few positive songs Swift’s written about an ex – doesn’t appear in the Eras Tour setlist. There’s no telling what kind of Cirque du Soleil move he’d pull had it made the cut.

