Taylor Swift Won’t Let 1989 Go Out of Style

And when she goes crashing down (onto streaming services), the Swifties come back every time. On Friday, noted NYC diner Taylor Swift released her 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2014 album that features five new From the Vault Tracks. Obviously, the internet was particularly anticipating Swift’s “‘Slut!’” drop, which features lyrics like “And if they call me a slut / You know it might be worth it for once / And if I’m gonna be drunk / I might as well be drunk in love.” Hey, maybe that last line is part of the reason Swift declared at the Eras Tour movie premiere that she doesn’t know where she’d be without Beyoncé’s influence! The other previously unreleased songs include “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?” These tracklist titles were previously confirmed in Swift’s own teeny-tiny font … after fans solved millions of Google puzzles first, of course. One thing about Swifties? They’re used to searching for clues (though after a pointed album prologue note, they might want to ease up on some of those Karlie Kloss theories).

Swift celebrated the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on social media by sharing a series of photos alongisde a handwritten note. “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” the note reads in part. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.” She kept her caption even shorter and sweeter, writing, “✨🫶 My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989 🫶✨.” She later gave a special shout-out to Kendrick Lamar, who returned to rerecord his “Bad Blood” remix verse for the album’s deluxe edition: “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record ‘Bad Blood’ so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

