Taylor Swift Can Really Brag About Raking in Dollars Now

Yeah, you could call her the man. Photo: Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift may not want to be on a megayacht, as she sings on new 1989 vault track “Now That We Don’t Talk,” but she does have a lot in common with the yachting set now that she’s a billionaire. Bloomberg estimates that Swift’s current net worth is $1.1 billion. Most of that comes from the music Swift has recorded since 2019 (and thus owns the masters to), along with ticket and merchandise sales from her concerts, including the still-running blockbuster Eras tour. Swift joins the ranks of other billionaire musicians like Jay-Z and Rihanna, but unlike them, Swift hasn’t invested in business outside of her music. “She’s one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing,” the outlet reported.

And that number could get even bigger quickly. Bloomberg calculated Swift’s wealth after only 57 Eras tour shows (she has 89 more to go on her international run). Even so, at $225 million, the Eras tour has nearly doubled the profits of Swift’s previous Reputation tour. Bloomberg also stuck to a conservative $400 million estimate of her catalogue’s worth, while noting it could be worth up to $1 billion on its own. “Taken together, Swift Inc. is essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base, its most charismatic CEO and significant economic power.” The one thing the outlet didn’t factor in? Swift footing the bill at all those expensive New York dinners.