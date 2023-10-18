It’ll Be a Cruel Autumn If Taylor Swift Has Anything to Say About It

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift wants us to “shriek within the comfort of our own homes” with her new Cruelest Summer EP. In honor of The Eras Tour movie (and perhaps to get another number 1 on the Hot 100), Swift has released a live version of the song, as well as a remix from LP Giobbi. “Cruel Summer,” the once and future single off Lover, didn’t get the single rollout it deserved thanks to a little thing known as the 2019 novel coronoavirus. Since the single declined to drop, Swift has put out three albums of new music and three re-recordings of past work. Another Taylor’s Version, 1989, is due out near the end of the month. Until then, Swift wants to celebrate the Swifties. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for,” she wrote on social media. Ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard? Only time will tell if the Swifties can create enough joyful chaos to give her a tenth number one single.