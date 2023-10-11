A Swiftie’s Guide to Seeing the Eras Tour Movie

The Swift Syllabus Ongoing education about the singer’s many intersecting universes. Photo: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“One, two, three, let’s go bitch!” Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to theaters for a limited run on Friday, October 13, and there’s a lot to catch up on — Travis Kelce rumors not included. This is Taylor Swift’s first worldwide theatrical release — Miss Americana was only shown in select theaters for a limited time before hitting Netflix — and fans have already embraced the concert film almost as much as the sold-out tour itself. It broke presale records held by Star Wars and Spider-Man, and movie theaters are anticipating a level of excitement similar to a Marvel movie. But Swifties are stuck in a lavender haze of questions, trying to figure out if they can take the souvenir cups home or sing at the top of their lungs in a packed theater. Put on your sparkly boots and remember heartbreak is supposed to feel good in a place like this, as we break down everything you need to know about seeing the Eras Tour movie.

How do I get a ticket if I haven’t already?

While most opening night screenings are probably sold out, there are a few screenings with available tickets if you don’t mind sitting in the front row. Every AMC theater has at least four screenings per day during opening weekend, and most theaters are following suit.

If you can’t make it opening weekend, AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, and Cinemark have tickets on sale through November 5 — Regal has showings until November 9 in some areas. This gives you a chance to rewatch the concert over and over again. However, screenings are only shown Thursday to Sunday to mimic the feeling of the in-person concert.

Okay, I have my tickets. Can I dance and sing?

Yes! As long as it is not disrupting other Swifties’ enjoyment of the show. Alamo Drafthouse is encouraging fans to have fun while watching the movie. We’d recommend some arm dancing whilst sitting comfortably in your seat, as most theaters have rules about blocking emergency walkways or the view from other patrons. AMC specifically states, “We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.” And while some metalheads might disagree, singing does not equal screaming. The show is two hours and 45 minutes, not including trailers, and you’ll need to preserve it for the full 10 minutes of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

What about taking photos?

You can take photos with your friends and their friendship bracelets before the show starts, but once Tay is on the screen, the phone goes away. The same rules apply during regular theater screenings. You wouldn’t steal a getaway car, would you?

What’s the deal with merch?

Most theater chains all have some sort of Eras-themed soda cup and popcorn bucket. The material and/or color of the items may change depending on the theater, but the design is essentially the same. Regal has a pretty good deal for $19.89 (cute!). Fans who were scarred by the blue-crewneck saga and the hours-long merch queue at concerts may try to line up early to make sure they get their items, which isn’t a bad idea. There are free mini movie posters at select theaters like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark for ticket holders, a.k.a. another reason to get there early.

There is one theater that seems to have pulled out all the stops for merch, and it’s surprisingly not AMC, especially since it’s the one directly partnering with Swift for the movie. Alamo Drafthouse reportedly has Eras-inspired T-shirts, bracelets, sunglasses, and mirrorball cups for sale at every theater showing while supplies last.

T-minus one week until #TSTheErasTourFilm hits #AlamoDC theaters. We’ve added more shows, so grab your fellow Swifties and order up exclusive themed drinks & limited edition merch at the screening (while supplies last).



🎟️: https://t.co/WtahmpY4Z6#TSTheErasTour @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/j1ZG8DmHny — Alamo Drafthouse DC Area (@AlamoDC) October 6, 2023

How early should I get there?

Most theaters have you book a seat ahead of time, so there isn’t any need to camp out — an hour feels sufficient enough. There might be a line to get your free mini poster and buy collectible cups and popcorn buckets, so it’d be a good idea to arrive in advance. After you’ve gathered everything you need for the show, you can make new friends — you’ll need as many as possible to try to decipher whatever Easter egg Swift will probably sneak into the movie.

It’s nearly three hours long — when can I safely go to the bathroom?

It depends on what your favorite era is, but a good halfway mark is sometime during the Red era. The beginning of the era (right after “Long Live”) includes a small dance number that’s a few minutes long, and if you time it right after Swift ends the Speak Now portion, you should make it back in time for “22.” You could also leave during “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version),” technically only missing one song.

If you need a break earlier (or just want to avoid crying in front of people), step out during “marjorie” or “champagne problems.”

Will there be friendship bracelets?

Duh. You won’t be on your own kid. For almost a year, Swifties have been making frequent trips to the craft store; Michaels saw a 300 percent increase in sales from jewelry-making supplies in cities where the Eras Tour stops were held. There are a few easy ways to get your bracelets ready for trading. The first is to have one arm as your “trading” arm, filled with bracelets you’ve made to trade with others or ones you’re retrading, and have the other arm to display the ones you’re keeping. Makes it easy to separate your own collection from the ones you plan to switch out. The second is to hold your trading bracelets on an old shower or carabiner ring, separating them by theme or album.

If you’re stuck trying to figure out movie-related phrases for your bracelets, here are a few to get you started: “If This Was a Movie,” “I can AMC you,” “flashback in a film reel,” “I Alamo-st Do,” or — if you’re feeling a little unhinged — “The Lorax.” Simpler ones like “In my movies era,” or “Eras Tour,” or your favorite Swift songs would totally work too. However, if you don’t want to risk burning yourself with a hot-glue gun, AMC and Alamo Drafthouse have both been rumored to have some bracelets of their own.

Anything else I should expect?

A lot of singing, some crying, and definitely some hand hearts.