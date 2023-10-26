Taylor’s Version of History Says They Were Friends

Our face when we read Taylor Swift calling out the gaylors. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gaylors, this is the moment you all have been waiting for. Taylor Swift is acknowledging your speculations, she’s ready to tell the truth, she’s — wait, what? That’s not how this was supposed to go! In the prologue note to 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift revisited the moment in her life when she “swore off hanging out with guys” because of how the media would speculate about her relationship status and consciously surrounded herself with women instead. “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right?” she wrote. “I would learn later on that people could and people would.” Swift is pretty clearly referring to rumors around her relationship with Karlie Kloss, after people (even Wendy Williams!) thought they spotted Swift kissing the model at a 1975 concert in 2014. She’d already shot down the rumors at the time, tweeting, “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me. #thirsty.”

Oh she is SPEAKING pic.twitter.com/PnNjOfuQ27 — rawwneee 🇸🇱 (@RoniinPeril) October 26, 2023

If that reprimand still isn’t enough proof, Swift goes on to thank fans who “saw the seeds of allyship and advocating for equality in ‘Welcome to New York.’” That’s right, allyship — a term most commonly used for standing by a group you’re not actually a part of. Swift then reflects on dealing with rumors during the 1989 era. “Of course, everyone had something to say,” she wrote. “But they always will. I learned lessons, paid prices, and tried to … don’t say it … don’t say it … I’m sorry, I have to say it … shake it off.” But how will the gaylors shake this one off?