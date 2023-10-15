Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Did The Least on SNL

For Saturday Night Live’s big return, they managed to score cameos from the two people everybody can’t stop talking about, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but neither of them had to do much talking themselves. The show’s Fox NFL Sunday sketch had the sports commentators just as entrenched in fan theories and speculation about the budding relationship as stan Twitter is, complete with comparisons to Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn. “When we get back, we are gonna speak with someone who actually wants to talk football,” exasperated host Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson) says, and we quickly cut to Travis Kelce, who delivers his one line of “Yes, please!” to audience fanfare.

But not only was Kelce in Studio 8H for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, but his better half also made the trek uptown from the West Village. With Ice Spice as musical guest, it made sense for Swift to pop in just to introduce her friend’s second performance of the night, which made for an incredibly efficient dual cameo. The pair got all the excitement and buzz of an SNL appearance by saying just seven words between the two of them, without having to put on costumes or even acknowledge that they’re a couple by doing a sketch together. And as quickly as they appeared, they vanished, not even sticking around for the goodnights to hug Andrew Dismukes.