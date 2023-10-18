Ted Sarandos Addresses SAG-AFTRA Strike, Data Transparency

Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

It was quite the Q3 Earnings call for Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. Besides addressing upcoming price increases, Sarandos discussed the still unresolved SAG-AFTRA strike and data transparency.

Sarandos said a lack of data transparency “was part of our promise with creators,” per IndieWire. “At the time we started creating original programs, our creators felt like they were pretty trapped in this kind of overnight ratings world and weekend box-office world defining their success and failures. And as we all know, a show might have enormous success down the road and it wasn’t captured in that opening box office.” Apparently times have changed. Some data transparency is now required in the new WGA agreement.

The biggest sticking point between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA, according to Sarandos, is SAG’s proposal for a fund paid into “in the form of a per-subscriber fee assessed on each of the streaming platforms,” per Variety. Sarandos said this proposal was why the AMPTP walked away from negotiations October 11. SAG-AFTRA lead negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained that this model differs from the one in the WGA contract because the latter doesn’t help actors in less-watched shows. “Our proposal from the beginning has been to provide compensation for the contribution that’s made by all of our members on these streaming platforms,” he told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after negotiations broke down. Variety reported that many A-List actors like George Clooney, Tyler Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, and Ben Affleck met with SAG-AFTRA Tuesday to urge its leaders to come back to the bargaining table. SAG-AFTRA maintains that it is ready and willing to negotiate with the AMPTP.