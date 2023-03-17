The Crown Coronates Its Final Season for This Winter

The feeling when the new season is split into two parts. Photo: Netflix

The Crown, a historical drama, has reached the 2000s. Feel old yet? The upcoming season is arriving in two parts, with the first half arriving on November 16, in case you want to escape into another dysfunctional family during the holidays. Much like a teen section in a department store, season five was all about the 90s as it followed Princess Diana’s marriage ending and Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, culminating in the Queen saying goodbye to her yacht. The final season shall see the end of the 20th century into the early aughts. While it’s confirmed the show will dive into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s college days romance, it’s unclear how the series will end. We hope it’ll at least dive into that famous Tumblr photo of a lookalike William covered in Kate’s lipstick. We want answers!

How do William and Kate look?

British Vogue shared a first look at the actors in character as Prince William and Kate Middleton during Will’s University of St. Andrews days (where the real-life couple met in 2001). Played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, The Crown season six’s versions of William and Kate are dead ringers for the real royals beyond personal looks alone (his hair!); this photo looks like an extremely accurate pastiche of a WB drama promotional still from the historical time period it’s portraying, or maybe a preppy back-to-school catalogue from back when we all used catalogues.

Truly indistinguishable:

ODDIO SÌ LA SESTA DI THE CROWN SARÀ KATE&WILLIAM-CENTRICA DATECI IL MATRIMONIO pic.twitter.com/NBCKOqP2aZ — spirito sfranto (@SpiritoSfranto) March 17, 2023

Netflix shared further photos of the characters on April 27, and they are all definitely photographs of young, attractive British people!

Every kiss begins with Kay. Photo: Justin Downing/Netflix

Pre-bald. Photo: Netflix

Katie Holmes, jk Kate Middleton, jk Meg Bellamy. Photo: Netflix

In addition to the stills, the official Crown Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo of McVey and Bellamy in Edinburgh in front of a café that alleges it’s “where Kate met Wills (for coffee).” Also, Netflix is using that dumb Twitter feature where you get a little organization emoji to denote that your organization (a TV show) is part of a larger organization (Netflix). It all looks too busy. Anyway.

What about the rest of the cast?

The royals for the first half of this season that surround the events around Diana’s death are as follows: Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw), Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton). The teaser trailer above follows every version of the Queen leading up to the final season and possibly touching upon her death in 2022.

She’s probably missing her yacht. Photo: Netflix/Justin Downing/Netflix

Coming in to finish off the series introduces the college-aged Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), plus teenage Prince Harry (Luther Ford). Since this is in the last half of the season, you’ll have to wait a few weeks before you get into the full picture of their steamy drama.

When does it come out?

The first four episodes that center around Diana’s death premieres on November 16, with the last six episode surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s legacy finishes off the series on December 14.