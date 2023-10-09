The Crown Season 6 Trailer is Queen Elizabeth’s Eras Tour

We’re saying goodbye to all the Queens Elizabeth (like Surgeons General) with the sixth and final season of The Crown. To really hammer home how far old Blighty has come, Netflix cut a trailer with voice over by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton as every version of Queen Elizabeth II the show has deployed. Once again, we are asked to feel for Elizabeth and the sacrifices she has made. Season 6 will bring the royal family into the Willennium, giving us a teen/university-aged Prince William (Ed McVey), Prince Harry (Luther Ford), and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). This final season of The Crown is being partitioned in two. Part 1 will drop November 16, and part 2 will come December 14.